BTS Member J-Hope Shares Heartfelt Letter From Military

The superstar also released a rock version of "Arson" ahead of the group's 10th anniversary
BTS’s J-Hope Shares Heartfelt Letter From the Military
J-Hope of BTS The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

BTS member J-Hope shared a letter addressed to ARMY while he’s serving in the military. It arrives ahead of BTS’ 10th anniversary.

Posted on Weverse, J-Hope’s words are seen via an image of an envelope with “#HobisLetter #HobiLetter #LetterFromHopePostOffice #ALetterThatHobiIsGivingToARMYs” (in Korean) on the front. “ARMYs, you’re all doing well, right?? About now, I’m probably in an extremely nervous state with my military discipline!! In a sort of ‘scheduled text message’ vibe…,” wrote the artist, translated from Korean via Koreaboo. “To comfort all of you going through this Hobi-less time, I will send my greetings through letters on special days like this, even though it’s short!!”

J-Hope also released a rock version of his Jack in the Box track “Arson” on Sunday. “If anyone asks me/ ‘Right, I lit the flame’/ Now I ask myself, choose what/ Do I put out the fire, or burn even brighter,” Hope raps in Korean on the single, which implements guitar riffs and heavy drum beats to the instrumental.

BTS will celebrate a decade together with a special edition of their annual Festa, in their hometown Seoul on June 17. The group revealed the news with a short video announcing, “BTS Presents Everywhere.” The slogan holds dual meaning — “BTS’ presents are everywhere” and “BTS are present everywhere” — according to a press release.

Coinciding with their special anniversary festival, which will be held on June 17, the city is taking the signature BTS purple and splashing it across bridges, landmarks, skyscrapers, and more. And this isn’t just a one-and-done celebration — the festivities will continue throughout the next two weeks.

The purple mark of BTS and their ARMY will shine on Seoul’s City Hall, multiple Han River bridges, the 123-story Lotte World Tower, and the cultural hub Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

