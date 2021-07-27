BTS Cover Puff Daddy, Faith Evans, 112’s Notorious B.I.G. Tribute ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ on BBC

BTS covered Puff Daddy, Faith Evans, and 112’s classic Notorious B.I.G. tribute, “I’ll Be Missing You,” during their first appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The track famously interpolates the Police’s 1983 hit, “Every Breath You Take,” and the performance featured some very Eighties pop stylings as rich, punchy piano and a searing guitar simmered beneath BTS’ vocals and harmonies.

Along with covering “I’ll Be Missing You,” BTS performed their 2020 hit “Dynamite” and their latest single, “Permission to Dance,” during their Live Lounge appearance.

BTS released “Permission to Dance” earlier this month, and the song debuted at Number Two on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, just behind the Kid Laroi’s “Stay,” featuring Justin Bieber. “Permission to Dance” was co-written by Ed Sheeran, and it marked the group’s third offering of the year, following their hit single, “Butter,” as well as “Film Out,” which was the lead single for their Japanese-language compilation, BTS, the Best.