BTS Kick Off ‘Tonight Show’ Residency With ‘Idol’

BTS kicked off a week-long residency on The Tonight Show with a performance of their hit song “Idol” on Monday, September 28th.

The band chose a remarkable setting for the performance, setting up outside Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, as a full moon hung overhead and purple and blue lights flashed against the facade of the 14th-century building. BTS was in fine form as well, belting “Idol” and moving through the intricate and eye-popping choreography with characteristic precision.

BTS will perform on The Tonight Show every night this week, through October 2nd, while they’ll also partake in various games and skits with Jimmy Fallon. Along with their performance of “Idol” Monday, the group linked with the Roots and Fallon for a special take on “Dynamite.”

BTS released their most recent studio album, Map of the Soul: 7 — The Journey, earlier this year, and it easily debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The group is prepping another new record, BE (Deluxe Edition), out November 20th. Following their Tonight Show residency, BTS will stage their Map of the Soul online concerts on October 10th and 11th.