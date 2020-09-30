 Watch BTS' Illusionary 'Home' Performance on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jónsi Teams Up With Robyn for New Ode to Scandinavian Pain, 'Salt Licorice'
Home Music Music News

Watch BTS’ Illusionary ‘Home’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

K-pop act deliver mirror tricks for second night of Tonight Show residency

By

Reporter

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All

For the second night in the BTS’ weeklong Tonight Show residency, the K-pop group staged a unique performance of their song “Home,” a track off their 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

With BTS delivering their residency from abroad as opposed to the Tonight Show studio, the group’s second night on Fallon had more of a “home”-shot music video feel, with BTS relying on mirror illusions and camera tricks that would have been impossible in the usual late-night studio setting.

“Home” followed Monday’s performance of BTS’ “Idol” outside the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, as well as a virtual rendition of “Dynamite” featuring Jimmy Fallon and the Roots.

BTS’ Tonight Show residency will continue through October 2nd. The group recently announced the November 20th arrival of their new album BE, which will be preceded by their Map of the Soul online concerts on October 10th and 11th.

In This Article: BTS, The Tonight Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.