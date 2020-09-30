Watch BTS’ Illusionary ‘Home’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

For the second night in the BTS’ weeklong Tonight Show residency, the K-pop group staged a unique performance of their song “Home,” a track off their 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

With BTS delivering their residency from abroad as opposed to the Tonight Show studio, the group’s second night on Fallon had more of a “home”-shot music video feel, with BTS relying on mirror illusions and camera tricks that would have been impossible in the usual late-night studio setting.

“Home” followed Monday’s performance of BTS’ “Idol” outside the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, as well as a virtual rendition of “Dynamite” featuring Jimmy Fallon and the Roots.

BTS’ Tonight Show residency will continue through October 2nd. The group recently announced the November 20th arrival of their new album BE, which will be preceded by their Map of the Soul online concerts on October 10th and 11th.