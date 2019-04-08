BTS, Halsey Go to the Movies in ‘Boy With Luv’ Video Teaser

Wildly popular K-pop group BTS released a teaser for their new video “Boy With Luv,” featuring Halsey. The clip shows Halsey, decked in a flowing orange wig, leaving her job at the box office of a candy-colored movie palace. She passes by the seven BTS members, who are all dressed in pink and perched on a couch directly outside of the theater – an inexplicable scenario, but one that falls in line with the majority of BTS’s videos.

The clip doesn’t give much a way in terms of how “Boy With Luv” will sound like, but the full song and video will be released on April 12th, 2:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. EST. This isn’t the first time that BTS have collaborated with an American pop artist. Last August, they released a remix of their smash hit “Idol” with a guest verse from Nicki Minaj.

Halsey most recently collaborated with British alt-hip-hop musician Yungblud on “11 Minutes,” appearing in the video for that song as well.