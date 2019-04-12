BTS Parties With Halsey in ‘Boy With Luv’ Video

After several teasers and much anticipation, BTS finally released their video for “Boy With Luv,” featuring Halsey, on Friday, along with their latest album Map of the Soul: Persona.

The video shows the seven members of the K-pop boy band dancing around a movie theater, a diner, a giant set of piano keys, a lit-up marquee … basically, anywhere, as long as they get to wear pastel clothing and look ridiculously attractive. Halsey joins them later in the clip for a car ride and dance routine, doing backup vocals for the song and throwing in some “oh mu-mu-my“‘s for good measure.

Like Blackpink, who will be the first K-pop group to perform at Coachella this weekend, BTS have had a huge surge in popularity in the U.S. this past year. They will make their SNL debut this Saturday, and will kick off their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour in Pasadena, California, on May 4th.

BTS’ Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour Dates

May 4 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

May 11 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

May 18 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

June 1 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

June 7 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

July 6 – Osaka, Japan @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

July 7 – Osaka Japan @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

July 13 – Shizuoka, Japan @ Sizuoka Stadium Ecopa

July 14 – Shizuoka, Japan @ Sizuoka Stadium Ecopa