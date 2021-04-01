BTS Contemplate Time and the Cosmos in ‘Film Out’ Music Video

BTS have released the music video for “Film Out,” taken from the South Korean group’s upcoming Japanese-language album BTS, the Best.

The clip depicts all seven BTS members dressed in white inside a house in the sky, reflecting on their memories with each other. Jin notices an hourglass ticking down the time that the group has with each other, leading up to a dramatic explosion.

BTS wrote “Film Out” in collaboration with Iyori Shimizu of the Japanese trio Back Number, and the single will be featured as the ending theme song to the 2021 Japanese film, Signal the Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit.

In addition to new tracks like “Film Out,” BTS, the Best will serve as a compilation of the Japanese-language songs the group has released since 2017. The album arrives on June 17th.

Earlier this week, BTS released a statement denouncing anti-Asian racism and violence following a series of recent attacks, including a mass shooting targeting Asian massage parlors in Atlanta.

“We stand against racial discrimination,” the group tweeted Monday night, using the hashtags #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate. “We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger. We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English.”

The group called their own encounters “inconsequential” compared to the events of recent weeks. But, they added, “these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem. … What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians.”