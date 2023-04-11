BTS Launches ‘Immersive Fan Experience’ to Celebrate Group’s 10th Anniversary

BTS Army in Los Angeles will get to celebrate the group’s 10-year anniversary with a special fan-focused event. On Tuesday, Hybe and Bighit Music announced BTS Exhibition: Proof, an “immersive fan experience” set for May.

The exhibition is set to be “an immersive visual journey that explores the members’ past, present, and future through photographs, videos, and experiential installations in a multi-room walkthrough experience.”

Fans will also be able to purchase limited-edition merchandise at the event scheduled for Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade this spring. Fans are able to register for tickets to the exhibit online through April 17.

“The most beautiful moments in everyday life. The faint sound of music reaching around the door. A familiar face in a crowd of strangers. A flash of memory in the quiet moments of the day,” a teaser on the exhibit’s website states. “Some moments in life are made more special for being unremarkable. A reminder of all the times that will remain in the past, everlasting and unchanged.”

Photos of the exhibit tease wall projections, art displays of the group’s single and album covers, and a walkthrough experience featuring the silhouettes of band members Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, and RM.

The exhibit comes as several of the group's members pursue solo careers, including Suga who announced the tracklist to his album D-Day on Monday, after BTS announced an indefinite break last year as the members pursue solo projects.

At a press conference last month, the chairman of Hybe Bang Si-hyuk deflated hopes that the group’s comeback would still occur in 2025 as was previously mentioned. “We said we ‘hope’ the members can resume in 2025, not ‘will,’” the chairman shared, according to K-Pop Herald. “BTS and the firm will both work for it, but it doesn’t mean we can target then.”

Only one member of BTS, Jin, has begun the standard 21-month military enlistment required for men in South Korea. While he’s been sharing periodic updates with fans, the remainder of the band has continued to pursue solo works, including J-Hope, who has already been announced to have initiated the enlistment process.