BTS’ New Song ‘Dynamite’ Is a Contender for Song of the Summer

Global superstars BTS are back with a bright and breezy new track that makes them instant contenders for “Song of the Summer” honors.

The boy band unveiled their new song “Dynamite” Friday, marking the K-pop group’s first all-English release. The shimmery, disco-lite track bounces and grooves with an infectious beat and uplifting chorus you’ll be singing back after one listen.

The three and a half minute track is one of the poppiest songs the group has released to date, and was written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, who most recently teamed up for the Jonas Brothers’ hit, “What a Man Gotta Do.”

The new song finds the BTS members trading verses about bringing the party while name-dropping everyone from King Kong to Lebron James. A release says the song “aims to bring a new surge of much-needed ‘energy’ to reinvigorate the global community in the midst of Covid-19.”

“So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight,” the guys sing in the chorus. “Shining through the city with a little funk and soul/So I’ma light it up like dynamite.”

The accompanying music video for “Dynamite” also dropped Friday and quickly broke YouTube records for most views for a video premiere with almost 20 million views after just its first hour of release. Directed by frequent collaborator Yong Seok Choi, the fun throwback video finds the guys performing on a basketball court, at the record shop, diner and other nostalgic locations — while dressed in retro-inspired outfits and hairstyles.

The clip ends with the group showing off some meme-worthy choreography for “Dynamite” against a cotton candy-colored backdrop and explosions of colored powder shooting into the sky.

Although “Dynamite” marks BTS’ first full-English single as a group, Jungkook, RM and Jimin previously guested on Steve Aoki’s dance-pop hit, “Waste It on Me,” in 2018 (the song was credited as “DJ Steve Aoki featuring BTS”).

While “Dynamite” is sure to attract attention for its all-English lyrics, it’s worth noting that BTS has charted three Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with predominantly Korean lyrics, not to mention four Number One albums and multiple sold-out world tours — all without the perceived benefit of an “English hit.”

“Dynamite” seems like a surefire smash, but how it performs on the charts is almost secondary now, as the group has already proven itself as industry heavyweights while releasing music — and engaging fans – on their own terms. Still, BTS fans (better known as Army) have mounted a concerted campaign to deliver the boys their first Number One single.

“Dynamite” comes six months after BTS’ last studio album Map of the Soul: 7, which was released back in February to rave reviews. The group is expected to perform the track when they take the stage at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30th.