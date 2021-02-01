BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Outfits Sell for Eight Times Estimated Value at Auction

This past Sunday, an outfit ensemble from the seven-piece K-pop group BTS sold for eight times its original estimated value, raking in $162,500.

The ensemble, featured in BTS’ music video for “Dynamite,” was sold as part of the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, hosted by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills in support of musicians, artists, and road crews affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The outfits were sold to two buyers, Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa and HIKAKIN, “Japan’s most famous YouTuber.”

Another top seller was a painting of Snoop Dogg’s dog likeness wearing a “Doggy Style 25” gold chain, signed by the rapper himself, which was created in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of his album Doggy Style in 2019. The painting sold for $96,000, 64 times its original estimate of $1,500.

Other items auctioned off included an acrylic and spray-on canvas painting of singer and musician Chris Martin, created by Billy Idol’s longtime guitarist Billy Morrison; David Lee Roth’s black rhinestone-embroidered jacket, worn on stage performing with Van Halen during their landmark 2007-2008 tour when he reunited with the band for the first time since 1984; and Pete Townsend’s blue boiler suit and long beige linen “kimono” coat, worn by the guitarist at the Who’s concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in October 24th, 2019, and at Wembley Stadium on July 6th, 2019.