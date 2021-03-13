Watch BTS Perform ‘Dynamite’ for MusiCares’ Music on a Mission Livestream

BTS performed their Grammy-nominated hit “Dynamite” in an empty auditorium as part of MusiCares’ pre-award show Music on a Mission virtual livestream Friday.

Taking over an empty Peace Hall at Kyung Hee University in Seoul, South Korea, the K-pop superstars — all donning suits, with BTS’ Jungkook sitting behind a drum set — delivered an upbeat rendition of the track that earned the group’s first-ever Grammy nomination, with “Dynamite” up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Haim and H.E.R. also performed during the virtual MusiCares livestream that raised money for those in the music industry in need.

BTS are also scheduled to take the stage during the 2021 Grammys, their first standalone performance during the award show; in 2020, the K-pop group assisted Lil Nas X during “Old Town Road.”

Other 2021 Grammy performers include Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Black Pumas, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.