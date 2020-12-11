BTS Release Holiday Version of Their Hit Song ‘Dynamite’

BTS have released a holiday remix of “Dynamite,” their biggest hit song to date.

The new version comes with a Yuletide music video, in which the group members (minus Suga) dance and sing around a Christmas tree, posing and taking photos of each other with selfie sticks.

BTS released their album BE earlier this fall, and the release skyrocketed to the top of the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. At just 28 minutes long, the album amassed more than 136,000 sales and 27.2 million streams, and its eight songs combined earned close to 242,000 downloads. In time for Thanksgiving in the United States, the group gave another holiday performance with “Life Goes On” during The Late Late Show With James Corden. They also performed “Life Goes On” and “Dynamite” at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Before the release of BE, BTS hosted a week-long residency on The Tonight Show that kicked off with a performance of “Idol” outside the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, as well as a rendition of “Dynamite” with the Roots. They then performed “Home” from the 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona on the Tuesday show, “Black Swan” on Wednesday, and “Mikrokosmos” and a Zoom Olympics bit on Thursday. Finally, the group closed out their residency with their disco-influenced single “Dynamite.”