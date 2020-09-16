BTS Set Off Sparks in ‘Dynamite’ Performance for ‘America’s Got Talent’

BTS performed “Dynamite,” their first all-English release, during America’s Got Talent on Wednesday. The episode is the second of America’s Got Talent‘s semi-finals results shows, which determines five acts that will move to the finals for the Top 10 competition.

During their performance, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook took to the streets outside an amusement park, gas station and in front of a theater and restaurant to perform their earworm tune, taking turns on verses and lead moves for the on-point choreography. Their grooves were also fittingly punctuated with plenty of pyrotechnics and fireworks.

Their smash song debuted at Number Two on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Songs Chart and has remained in the Top 10 of that chart. Earlier this week, the band released a 10-minute cinematic trailer for BTS Universe Story, an “interactive social game.” It will be released globally on September 24th. BTS’ Break the Silence: the Movie, their upcoming concert film that documents last year’s Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, is also set to premiere on September 24th.