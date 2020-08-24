BTS Reveal Playful ‘B-Side’ Video for New Single ‘Dynamite’

Following the release of their first English-language single “Dynamite,” pop phenomenon BTS have released a playful “B-side” version of the video.

The video broke records when it dropped last Friday, becoming the platform’s biggest live premiere of all time with three million peak concurrents.

The alternate take of “Dynamite” doesn’t move outside the colorful world of the original video, just offers some alternate angles as well as silly bloopers featuring the boy band goofing off on set. According to a statement on the video, “Viewers are able to see BTS in action, all of them having fun together in joyful vibes.”

In its first 24 hours, “Dynamite” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. In February, BTS dropped Map of the Soul: 7, their seventh album overall and fourth Korean-language LP, and followed it with Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey, the group’s fourth Japanese album. The Journey featured Japanese-language recordings of previously released songs as well four new tracks, also in Japanese.

On Sunday, BTS will perform “Dynamite” at the MTV Video Music Awards. Their video “On” is nominated in three categories this year, including Best Choreography, Best K-Pop and Best Pop.