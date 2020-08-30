 Watch BTS Perform 'Dynamite' at the 2020 VMAs - Rolling Stone
Watch BTS Dance Through NYC for Electrifying ‘Dynamite’ at the 2020 VMAs

BTS was nominated for three VMAs this year, including Best Pop Video for “On”

Brenna Ehrlich
Brittany Spanos

BTS took the virtual stage at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards for the first time to perform “Dynamite,” the K-pop band’s inaugural all-English release.

BTS launched their “Dynamite” performance in front of the Brooklyn Bridge before taking over Times Square. The New York scenes continued changing as the supergroup showed off their moves and belted out their sunshine-y soon-to-be hit.

“Dynamite” became an instant song of the summer contender when it dropped earlier this month — an update, poppy track written by David Stewart and Jessica Agomba, who also wrote Jonas Brothers’ hit, “What a Man Gotta Do.” The song’s music video dropped the same day and quickly broke YouTube records for the biggest music video premiere of all time; it was directed by frequent collaborator Yong Seok Choi. The song comes six months after the band’s last studio album Map of the Soul: 7, which was released back in February.

BTS was nominated for three VMAs this year, including Best Pop Video for “On,” the lead single from Map of the Soul: 7.

