 Watch BTS, Dua Lipa Perform on Special Edition of 'Corden' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' 'Morbius' Pushed Back to 2021 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch BTS, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish Perform on Special Edition of ‘Corden’

Ben Platt and John Legend also performed for “Home Fest”

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

James Corden filmed a special edition of The Late Late Show called “Home Fest” and called upon several musicians to record at-home performances for the episode.

Corden shot the special in his garage to help raise money for the CDC Foundation and Feed The Children, and tapped BTS, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and John Legend to perform. He also brought in Will Ferrell and David Blaine to help “bring some joy and some music in your home.”

“This is a strange and terrifying time and I just want you to know that we are all in this together,” Corden said in his opening monologue. “Tonight is about brining people together to keep them apart.”

During the special, BTS performed “Boy With Luv” from South Korea after checking in with fans from quarantine. “I think it’s quite a difficult time for everyone in the world right now,” member RM said. “It may seem like we’re isolated, but we’re still connected.”

Eilish and her brother Finneas appeared from their house with some puppies to perform “Everything I Wanted,” off Eilish’s reissue of reissue of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. “Dude, life is weird, weird right now for everybody,” the singer noted ahead of the performance. “It’s a weird time.” Meanwhile, Legend gave a rendition of his new single, “Actions,” which he released earlier this month.

Dua Lipa took on her track “Don’t Start Now” with virtual help from some of her friends, performing from her apartment in London. 

Popular on Rolling Stone

To conclude the special, Ben Platt joined the cast of Dear Evan Hansen for a rendition of the Broadway musical’s tune “You Will Be Found.” 

You can watch the full “Home Fest” episode here.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.