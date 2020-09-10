BTS Drop One-Minute Teaser for ‘Break the Silence’ Film

BTS have released a teaser for Break the Silence: the Movie, their upcoming concert film that documents last year’s massive Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. The film will hit theaters on September 24th.

The one-minute clip features the band introducing themselves — Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, V and RM — in front of a camera, where they begin to tell each of their personal stories. Glimpses of the tour are shown as they ride in cars, stroll through parks and perform onstage.

Break the Silence: the Movie marks the K-pop sensations’ fourth film, following 2019’s Bring the Soul: the Movie. Last year’s tour traversed across Los Angeles, Chicago and New York — and across the world to São Paulo, London, Paris, Osaka, Shizuoka, Riyadh and Seoul.

Tickets for the film go on sale on Thursday, screening in select theaters depending on conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. More information can be found on the band’s movie website.

BTS recently appeared on the MTV Video Music Awards, where they virtually performed “Dynamite” for the first time, the band’s first all-English release. They took home three awards this year, including Best Group and Best Choreography for “On,” their single from Map of the Soul: 7.