BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin to Perform at 2020 MTV VMAs

MTV has made its first performers announcement for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, airing live on Sunday, August 30th at 8:00 p.m. ET at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Doja Cat and J Balvin were announced as featured performers for the ceremony, along with superstar K-pop group BTS in their first-ever live performance at the VMAs.

MTV announced in June that they would be holding the VMA ceremony later this summer as planned, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During a press conference, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed that he had approved the event to take place at Barclays Center, making it the first live event held at the venue since the city went into lockdown. Cuomo did not specify what measures would be taken to ensure social distancing and other proper safety measures, although a message accompanying his announcement stated that there would be “limiting or no audience” at the event.

According to a more detailed statement, MTV and the Barclay’s Center have been working with state and local officials to come up with a show plan that “does not compromise the health and safety of anyone involved in the event.” Among the measures being explored are “extensive social procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, the virtualization of components where possible and limited capacity or no audience.” MTV has further stated that performances will be held at “various iconic locations” throughout the city in a celebration of New York’s resilience during the pandemic.