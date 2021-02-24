BTS Cover Coldplay, Perform ‘Telepathy’ for First Time During ‘MTV Unplugged’

BTS made their MTV Unplugged debut on Tuesday, where they performed from Seoul, South Korea. The septet — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — delivered a five-song acoustic set that included live premieres of songs from 2020’s Be as well as a cover of a Coldplay hit alongside their own Number One hits.

They launched their set in a room where they played arcade games and sang Be track “Telepathy,” which marked the first time the band has performed the upbeat song live. “Blue & Grey” was another song they premiered live for the first time. They changed settings to go along with the introspective ballad, performing the song against a sun-kissed backdrop, surrounded by greenery.

The group also surprised fans with a cover of Coldplay’s contemplative “Fix You,” followed by their own reflective song, the Number One-charting “Life Goes On.” Wearing coordinated khakis and blazers, they performed “Life Goes On” while seated in a living room setting, backed by a four-piece live band. They saved their megahit for last, closing their show with “Dynamite.”

Earlier this month, BTS auctioned off their outfit ensemble from the “Dynamite” music video for $162,500, which was donated to the MusiCares Covid-19 relief fund. The outfits were sold to two buyers, Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa and HIKAKIN, regarded as “Japan’s most famous YouTuber.”