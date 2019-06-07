Hear BTS, Charli XCX’s Shimmering New Song ‘Dream Glow’

BTS and Charli XCX have released a new song collaboration, “Dream Glow.” The track will appear on the soundtrack to BTS’ new mobile game, BTS World, due out on June 25th.

“Dream Glow” was co-produced by the Norwegian team Stargate, and features the vocals of Charli XCX and Jin, Jimin and Jungkook of BTS.

BTS World will allow players to act as BTS’ manager, “with the ultimate goal of fostering BTS to become superstars,” according to a press release. The soundtrack will feature more brand new songs from the seven BTS members, as well as other guest collaborators.

Earlier this year, BTS released their new EP Map of the Soul: Persona. They’re currently on a world tour in support of the EP, playing sold-out shows in North America as well as appearing on several TV programs, including The Voice and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Charli XCX recently released “Blame It on Your Love,” a collaboration with Lizzo that remixes Charli XCX’s “Track 10,” from her 2017 mixtape Pop 2. She premiered a new song with Christine and the Queens, “Gone,” at Primavera Sound in Barcelona last week and then brought it stateside for New York City’s Governor’s Ball.