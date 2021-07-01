BTS Tease New Ed Sheeran-Penned Single ‘Permission to Dance’

BTS will be releasing a new CD single on July 9th, featuring their previous hit “Butter” along with a brand new song that was co-written by Ed Sheeran.

The new track, “Permission to Dance,” was written by Sheeran along with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, and produced by Mac, Andrews, and Stephen Kirk. Beyond the tracklisting and release date, BTS have not yet announced further details on the CD single, like its packaging artwork.

“Butter,” released this past May, was the South Korean group’s second-ever English-language single, following their global hit “Dynamite” from last August. “It’s very energetic,” RM told Rolling Stone in the magazine’s June cover story on BTS. “And very summery. It has a very dynamic performance.”

BTS recently celebrated their eight-year anniversary with a special two-day streaming event, Muster Sowoozoo. This week they announced a line of Funko pop figures inspired by “Dynamite,” their second collaboration with Funko after the release of their “DNA”-inspired line. The group has also partnered with numerous other brands ranging from Casetify, to Samsung, Louis Vuitton, and even McDonald’s.