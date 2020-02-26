‘Carpool Karaoke’: BTS Sing ‘On,’ James Corden Asks to Join Band

James Corden had a few extra passengers, seven to be exact, in tow for his ride to work during Tuesday’s Late Late Show. K-pop sensations BTS, hot off the release of their Map of the Soul: 7, piled into Corden’s ride for a trip around Los Angeles.

In the clip, Corden thanks the guys for accompanying him to work and asks if it’s cool if they listen to some music. “Let’s go,” Jimin responds, “I’m ready,” Junkook says. The guys all break into their new single “On” as they seat-dance in the car and clap their hands. “Haha, you’re a joke guy,” Jin tells Corden, as they all laugh.

“Is this your way of asking me to join the band?” Corden asks the group. “Ohhhhh,” the band says, with a tone of disapproval, in unison. “That didn’t sound good,” Corden says.

On Monday, BTS appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed a set at various New York City landmarks, including Grand Central Terminal, where they recreated the dance from the “On” music video.

BTS dropped their new album last week. Map of the Soul: 7 includes collaborations with Sia and Halsey and songwriting credits from Troye Sivan. The band will embark on a tour in support of the LP in April at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium and will play shows in North America through May and June, including dates in Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Toronto and Chicago.