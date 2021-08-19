 BTS Officially Cancel Map of the Soul Tour - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Foo Fighters to Receive First-Ever VMAs Global Icon Award
Home Music Music News

BTS Officially Cancel Map of the Soul Tour

“Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances,” band’s label says

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
JULY 15th 2021: "Butter" - the hit single by South Korean K-Pop boy band BTS - is the only song so far this year to sell at least half a million copies in the United States. - JUNE 2nd 2021: South Korean K-Pop boy band BTS again tops the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart as their latest hit "Butter" reaches No. 1. This is the group's fourth Hot 100 number one song - all in the last nine months. - File Photo by: zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 12/31/19 BTS - the South Korean K-Pop boy band comprised of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook - performing in concert during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on December 31, 2019 in Times Square, New York City. (NYC)

zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

BTS’ postponed Map of the Soul Tour has been officially canceled, according to a post made on Weverse and BTS’ official Twitter via their label Bighit on Thursday. A rep for the band confirmed to Rolling Stone that the dates that had been announced in January 2020 have been nixed.

“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” the label wrote. “However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul Tour.”

The North American leg of the tour was initially postponed in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. It had been originally scheduled to kick off a month later. They had previously nixed a string of concerts planned in South Korea. Rescheduled dates were not announced prior to the tour’s official cancelation.”We regret that we must now inform you of the formal cancellation of the tour. For fans who have reserved tickets for the North American shows, you will receive an email from your original point of purchase regarding refunds.

“Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS Map Of The Soul Tour to resume,” Bighit concluded. “We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible.”

In This Article: BTS

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.