Hear BTS’ Two New ‘Butter’ Remixes

BTS’ latest single “Butter” is coming in a variety of remix flavors. The septet have dropped two new versions, “Butter (Sweeter Remix)” and “Butter (Cooler Remix).” Their new takes on the track follow the release of “Butter (Hotter Remix)” from last week.

Their “Sweeter” rendition leans more R&B, while the “Cooler” version is guitar driven. In the accompanying “Cooler” video, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jung Kook, V, Jimin and Jin are ready for a workout, appearing in a gymnasium as they sing and dance to the remix.

The original “Butter” debuted at Number Two on the Rolling Stone Top 100 chart, earning 19 million streams. The track was also downloaded more than 235,000 times, more than any other song last week. The single is the group’s second English-language song following last year’s smash hit “Dynamite.”

Later this month, BTS will celebrate their eighth anniversary with a special two-day online streaming event, Muster Sowoozoo. The show will take place on June 13th and 14th. BTS also grace the June cover of Rolling Stone. Each of the seven members are additionally featured in separate digital cover stories.