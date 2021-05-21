BTS Drop New English-Language ‘Butter’ Video

BTS have released their second English-language song, “Butter,” following their smash hit “Dynamite” from last August. Prior to dropping the accompanying video for the track, the group hosted a YouTube preview where the guys concocted buttered-up sandwiches and discussed the song, which they described as “charismatic” and hoped would “melt your hearts like butter.”

In the “Butter” video, the superstar septet — RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jung Kook, V, Jimin and Jin — appear in black-and-white wearing slick suits before it switches to color as they dance, sing and rap. They each take a turn grooving in an elevator, dance together in a gymnasium and appear onstage under pulsating lights. On the feel-good, flirty dance track, they sing about being “smooth like butter” and having a “superstar glow.”

“It’s very energetic,” RM told Rolling Stone in the June cover story. “And very summery. It has a very dynamic performance.” Each of the seven members are also featured in separate digital cover stories.

BTS will perform “Butter” for the first time live during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.