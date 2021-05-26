BTS Deliver an Impeccably Smooth Performance of ‘Butter’ on ‘Colbert’

BTS performed their new single “Butter” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday, May 25th.

Set in what looked to be a glamorous, although otherwise empty hotel room, BTS moved with characteristic percussion through the slick summer hit, accompanying the earworm chorus with expert choreography. Eventually, the band was joined by a large troupe of back-up dancers, who skipped out of nowhere to help bring the song to its grand conclusion.

Along with performing “Butter,” BTS took part in a sketch where they shared a few new hand gestures to go along with the “finger heart” symbol they helped popularize a couple years ago. There were gestures for other human organs like kidneys and long intestines, while V showed how a two-fingered V could be used to signal not only his name, but “peace” and then, with an added third finger on top, “piece of pizza.”

Earlier this week, BTS announced a special two-day online streaming event, Muster Sowoozoo, to celebrate their eighth anniversary. The show will take place on June 13th and 14th. The recent Rolling Stone cover stars also dropped “Butter” earlier this month, marking their second English-language song following last year’s “Dynamite.”