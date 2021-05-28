BTS Drop Sizzling ‘Butter (Hotter Remix)’ Video

BTS sizzle while cutting loose in their new video for “Butter (Hotter Remix).” The first remix of their latest single is a house-flavored take on the smooth dance-pop original.

Like with their official “Butter” video, they appear in suits, but the new visual finds the guys at their cheeky best. RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jung Kook, V, Jimin and Jin take turns front and center, make goofy, fun faces at the camera and with each other, and it ends with a dance outtake.

“Butter” is the group’s second English-language song following last year’s smash hit “Dynamite.” Earlier this week, they performed their new single on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. They took home four awards, including Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artists, which is a fan-voted prize they’ve now won five years in a row.

BTS also announced a special two-day online streaming event, Muster Sowoozoo, to celebrate their eighth anniversary. The show will take place on June 13th and 14th. The septet graces the June cover of Rolling Stone. Each of the seven members are also featured in separate digital cover stories.