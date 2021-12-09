Watch BTS Hit the Dance Floor With ‘Butter’ on ‘Corden’

BTS transformed The Late Late Show into a nightclub with a lively performance of their hit single “Butter.” The appearance, which featured a light-up dance floor, was in celebration of the late night show’s 1,000th episode.

The group’s performance comes on the heels of their four-night concert series in Los Angeles, which saw the musicians bringing out several special guests. BTS has since announced they will be taking a “period of rest,” which will mark the Korean group’s first major break since 2019.

The break comes after a wildly busy period, during which BTS released a pair of albums (2020’s Be and Map of the Soul: 7) and several Number One singles (“Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance”). The Rolling Stone cover stars also just wrapped a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and performed at the L.A. stop of the Jingle Ball Tour (they even released a holiday remix of “Butter” for good measure).

Fans, however, won’t have to wait long for the band to return. BTS’s label, Big Hit, said the group will be prepping a new album to mark the start of a new chapter, and a concert in Seoul is in the works for March 2022. “We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans,” Big Hit said.