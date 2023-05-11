fbpixel
Live
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
BTS Army

Mystery Book Is About BTS, Not Taylor Swift

After days of speculation, BTS has confirmed a book chronicling their story
Mystery Book Is About BTS, Not Taylor Swift
BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Fervent fan speculation over the past few days fueled rumors that a Taylor Swift book was in the works — turns out, it’s a “blockbuster” memoir on K-pop powerhouse BTS.

When Flatiron Books announced that an anonymous celebrity would be releasing an untitled book in July — “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023” — Taylor Swift fans pre-ordered the book in droves, skyrocketing the mystery book to No. 1 on Barnes and Noble and Amazon. On Thursday, the immediate bestseller was revealed to be by another musical juggernaut: BTS.

The New York Times reported that the nonfiction title was actually Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTSan oral history of BTS written by journalist Myeongseok Kang. The K-pop group’s memoir will arrive July 9, a nod to a big day in the BTS history: The Army, the group’s dedicated fan base, was founded on that date, which will be the fan group’s 10th anniversary.

Trending

Another anniversary will be celebrated this summer, as solo documentaries J-Hope in the Box and Suga: Road to D-Day will begin playing in theaters on June 17 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of BTS’ debut.

The U.S. edition of the book is translated by Anton Hur with Clare Richards and Slin Jung, and ring in at a formidable 544 pages and includes exclusive photographs of the band. 

More News

Read more

Most Popular

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Post-Credits Scenes Suggest Even More Sequels That Marvel Has Yet to Announce

MTV News Signs Off for Good After 36-Year Run

Twitter Has Some Serious Thoughts About Jill Biden's 'Insulting' Seating Arrangement at King Charles III's Coronation

Mariah Carey Tells Nick Cannon Not To Bring His "Bullsh*t" To Her Home

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad