BTS Transform Into Black Swans in New Video

BTS transform from white to black swans in the striking video for “Black Swan,” the lead single off the band’s new album, Map of the Soul: 7.

The clip opens with the group donning white suits, standing on the dark stage of an intimate theater. As they launch into the chorus (“Do your thang/Do your thang with me now”) they slowly transform into black attire. “If this can no longer resonate/no longer make my heart vibrate,” they sing. “Then like this may be how I die my first death.”

The K-pop superstars previously released a video for the single in January, featuring an art film by the MN Dance Company. They performed the track on The Late Late Show later that month. The “Black Swan” video follows last week’s second video for “On.”

BTS recently canceled four April homecoming shows in Korea due to concerns over the coronavirus. “While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff,” Big Hit Entertainment, the band’s management company, told Rolling Stone in a statement translated to English. “We have thus determined that with approximately one month left before the Seoul concert is set to begin, it is unavoidable that the concert must be cancelled without further delay.”