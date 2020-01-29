 Watch BTS Debut 'Black Swan' Live on 'Corden' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Shaquille O'Neal on Kobe Bryant's Death: 'I Haven't Felt a Pain That Sharp in a While' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch BTS Debut ‘Black Swan’ Live on ‘Corden’

The song comes off their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

BTS took the stage at The Late Late Show to present their recent single “Black Swan” live on TV for the first time. The K-Pop group gave the song a moody vibe, performing in front of a backdrop of a darkened forest with video screens emulating a waterfall and an icy lake. It’s a notably impressive and energized rendition of the track and features some impassioned barefoot choreography.

BTS, who performed at the Grammys with Lil Nas X on Sunday night, released “Black Swan” earlier this month along with an art film music video directed by YongSeok Choi and featuring MN Dance Company. The song comes off BTS’ upcoming album Map Of The Soul: 7, out February 21st. Pre-orders for the new album surpassed 3.42 million copies in the first week, setting an all-time record for the band. The album is a sequel to the band’s April 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

During their appearance on The Late Late Show, BTS also played hide and seek with Aston Kutcher and sat down for an interview with host James Corden. During the interview, the group discussed performing at the Grammys, their upcoming album and their elaborate dance routines.


Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.