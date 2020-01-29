Watch BTS Debut ‘Black Swan’ Live on ‘Corden’

BTS took the stage at The Late Late Show to present their recent single “Black Swan” live on TV for the first time. The K-Pop group gave the song a moody vibe, performing in front of a backdrop of a darkened forest with video screens emulating a waterfall and an icy lake. It’s a notably impressive and energized rendition of the track and features some impassioned barefoot choreography.

BTS, who performed at the Grammys with Lil Nas X on Sunday night, released “Black Swan” earlier this month along with an art film music video directed by YongSeok Choi and featuring MN Dance Company. The song comes off BTS’ upcoming album Map Of The Soul: 7, out February 21st. Pre-orders for the new album surpassed 3.42 million copies in the first week, setting an all-time record for the band. The album is a sequel to the band’s April 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

During their appearance on The Late Late Show, BTS also played hide and seek with Aston Kutcher and sat down for an interview with host James Corden. During the interview, the group discussed performing at the Grammys, their upcoming album and their elaborate dance routines.



