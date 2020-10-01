BTS Perform ‘Black Swan,’ Talk Goal of Grammy Win on ‘Fallon’ Residency

For their third night on their week-long residency on The Tonight Show, BTS performed “Black Swan” in a stunning cathedral.

They sang the Map of the Soul: 7 track as the light poured through the walls, surrounded by lush greenery as they executed their synchronized choreography.

Later, Fallon and the band played a game of “Dance Your Feelings,” where they were given an emotion at random and asked to convey it through dance.

BTS also reflected on the first time they went on Fallon, when they spoke of their ambitions to win a Grammy (they weren’t nominated in 2020). “The Grammys is definitely the most honorable music award that evaluates the prominence and musicality of an artist,” RM said. “Doing a BTS solo performance with our own song and winning a Grammy [is] our ultimate goal, and our dream that has naturally grown inside us. Winning a Grammy in such difficult times could give greater hope and dreams to a lot of people, especially our army and Jimmy.”

They also spoke about their new album BE, out November 20th — joking that Fallon should write the English lyrics — and reminisced about high school.

BTS kicked off their Fallon residency on Monday, performing “Idol” outside the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. On Tuesday, they performed “Home” from the 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona. The residency lasts through Friday.