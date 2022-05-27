Benny Blanco Blends Three BTS Classics Into a New Remix Medley

BTS have tapped Benny Blanco to blend three of their songs into a brand new remix medley.

The minute-long creation features three songs, specifically chosen by BTS’ Army fanbase: “Fake Love,” “Life Goes On,” and “Blood Sweat and Tears.” Blanco seamlessly weaves snippets of each track together, while the remix is accompanied by a video featuring some quick shots from each track’s original music video, intermixed with live performances.

Blanco, in characteristically goofy fashion, helped promote the new remix with a video on TikTok where he professed his love for BTS and said he was supposed to make a video of him working on the medley, but only ended up with a few seconds of footage. Instead, he filled up the space by trying some various TikTok trends — though they didn’t go quite as planned. In one instance, an attempt at a cooking video was disrupted when a bird flew into the producer’s kitchen.

In the video, Blanco noted that the remix was commissioned to help promote BTS’ upcoming “anthology album,” Proof, which is set to arrive June 10. The three-CD collection will feature music from throughout the band’s discography, plus three new songs and a handful of unreleased demos.

BTS are also preparing for a visit to the White House next week, May 31. The group will join President Joe Biden for a special conversation on Asian representation, diversity, and inclusion, but also the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes over the past several years.