BTS Reveal Tracklist for Upcoming Deluxe Album ‘BE’

BTS have released the tracklisting for their upcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition), to be released on November 20th.

Along with the eight-song tracklist, BTS also unveiled the digital cover of the album, featuring the names of each song handwritten by the band members themselves.

“The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on,’” Big Hit Entertainment said of the upcoming release (via Variety). “For this album in particular, the septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music-making process but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc.…This new project offers an even richer musical spectrum experience as well as the most ‘BTS-ish’ music yet.”

The seven-member Korean group is set to perform BE (Deluxe Edition)‘s lead single “Life Goes On” for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22nd.

Last month, BTS hosted a week-long residency on The Tonight Show, kicking off their Monday opening with a performance of “Idol” outside the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, as well as a rendition of “Dynamite” with the Roots. On Tuesday, they performed “Home” from the 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona. Wednesday brought “Black Swan” and Thursday featured “Mikrokosmos” and the Zoom Olympics bit. Finally, the group closed out their residency with their disco-influenced single “Dynamite.”

BTS, BE (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist

1. Life Goes On

2. Fly to My Room

3. Blue & Grey

4. Skit

5. Telepathy

6. Dis-ease

7. Stay

8. Dynamite