BTS to Host Online Concert in June

BTS were forced to cancel their international Map of the Soul tour dates this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — including a 37-date trek through North America — but ARMY now has a new event to look forward to. The seven-piece South Korean group will be throwing an online “un-tact” (no-contact) concert, Bang Bang Con the Live, on June 14th at 6 p.m. KST/5 a.m. ET.

The paid livestream will run for 90 minutes and will be hosted by the band in a single room. BTS announced that in the coming weeks they will be updating fans on more concert info via their Weverse app.

BTS previously threw the online musical festival Bang Bang Con, devoting a weekend to showing archival live footage from their concerts around the world. The livestream amassed a total of more than 50 million views and more than 2 million concurrent viewers.

In March, BTS performed “Boy With Luv” on a special at-home edition of The Late Late Show called Home Fest, also featuring Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and John Legend.

“I think it’s quite a difficult time for everyone in the world right now,” member RM said. “It may seem like we’re isolated, but we’re still connected.”

The group also launched on Weverse an online course that hosts 30 language lessons, including BTS’ native Korean.