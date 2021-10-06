BTS’ Anti-Bullying ‘Love Myself’ Campaign Raised a Whopping $3.6 Million

K-pop icons BTS have raised an impressive $3.6 million after teaming up with UNICEF to create a campaign called Love Myself.

The joint campaign was launched nearly four years ago, and a press release from UNICEF announced the proceeds on Wednesday, celebrating its long run.

Launched in November 2017, the Love Myself campaign sends a powerful anti-bullying message, promoting self-love among children and young people across the world.

BTS reflected on the reasons why they joined the campaign: “We started LOVE MYSELF as a way to reach young people and help improve their lives and rights,” they said. “During the process, we also strove to “LOVE MYSELF” ourselves, and we as a team and as individuals grew as well. We hope that many people felt how the love received from others can become the power that allows them to love themselves.”

In addition to the $3.6 million raised, the campaign has also generated significant interest online, with almost five million tweets mentioning the initiative, as well as over 50 million engagements.

The campaign also involved an exclusive music video released by BTS in July 2019, and dedicated booths at convert venues with information on how individuals can prevent, and protect themselves from, bullying.