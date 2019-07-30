See BTS Star in Anti-Bullying Campaign for UNICEF

BTS has joined forces with UNICEF in a campaign to promote kindness and end bullying in schools. The Korean pop band appears in a two and a half minute video for UNICEF’s #ENDviolence. In the clip, titled “BTS 💜 show the power of love and kindness,” the band members use their music to help heal struggling kids. The video features group’s single “Answer: Love Myself,” which features the line “You’ve shown me I have reasons/ I should love myself.” The UNICEF project is in association with the band’s own Love Myself campaign.

“Our LOVE MYSELF campaign is all about encouraging every young person to find the love from within themselves & spreading that love to others. We want everyone to take part in ending violence by sharing love & kindness” @bts_twt #ENDviolence #BTSLoveMyself https://t.co/1DUa7FyKbH — UNICEF (@UNICEF) July 30, 2019

“School is often the place where many of us meet our best friends,” UNICEF explains of the campaign. “Yet, with one in three students aged 13-15 experiencing bullying, for many young people school can be tough. That’s why BTS are calling on young people to brighten someone’s day with kindness, as part of UNICEF’s campaign to #ENDviolence in and around schools. Join us! Leave a kind note for someone, either in real life or on the internet, and share it for others to see. By choosing respect, support and kindness, we can make our communities safe and supportive.”

Recently BTS member RM teamed up with Lil Nas X for a remix of “Old Town Road” titled “Seoul Town Road.” The version references the South Korean capital city of Seoul, where BTS formed, and features RM jumping on a verse and hitting a chorus with Nas.