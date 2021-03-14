 Watch BTS Perform 'Dynamite' at the 2021 Grammys - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Beyoncé Officially Has More Grammy Wins Than Any Other Performer
Home Music Music News

Watch BTS Take to the Roof for ‘Dynamite’ at the 2021 Grammys

Track is off K-pop group’s latest LP Be

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Big Hit Entertainment

BTS performed their hit “Dynamite” from a Seoul, South Korea, rooftop at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The K-pop superstars performed the Be track in synchronized movements underneath a massive ceiling of floral arrangements and sparklers. The performance ended on the rooftop, surrounded by Seoul’s city lights.

After being shut out of the 2020 Grammys, BTS received a nomination this year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Dynamite,” up against Taylor Swift and Bon Iver’s “Exile,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me,” and others. (Gaga and Grande would win the award in a pre-televised ceremony.)

“The Grammys is definitely the most honorable music award that evaluates the prominence and musicality of an artist,” RM told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “Doing a BTS solo performance with our own song and winning a Grammy [is] our ultimate goal, and our dream that has naturally grown inside us.”

BTS appeared at the Grammys last year — joining Lil Nas X for “Old Town Road” alongside Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Mason Ramsey — but this is their first time performing their own music. Last month, they performed “Dynamite” on MTV Unplugged, as well as the Be tracks “Telepathy,” “Blue & Grey,” “Life Goes On,” and a cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You.”  “This song gave us comfort,” Jimin said, “so we wanted to prepare this cover to comfort you as well.”

In This Article: BTS, direct, Grammy Awards, grammys, Grammys 2021

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.