Watch BTS Take to the Roof for ‘Dynamite’ at the 2021 Grammys

BTS performed their hit “Dynamite” from a Seoul, South Korea, rooftop at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The K-pop superstars performed the Be track in synchronized movements underneath a massive ceiling of floral arrangements and sparklers. The performance ended on the rooftop, surrounded by Seoul’s city lights.

After being shut out of the 2020 Grammys, BTS received a nomination this year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Dynamite,” up against Taylor Swift and Bon Iver’s “Exile,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me,” and others. (Gaga and Grande would win the award in a pre-televised ceremony.)

BTS Dynamite performance will always be amazing & iconic. I wont get tired watching them perform this song over & over again! They may not won but we know in our hearts they've got that award! We love you

“The Grammys is definitely the most honorable music award that evaluates the prominence and musicality of an artist,” RM told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “Doing a BTS solo performance with our own song and winning a Grammy [is] our ultimate goal, and our dream that has naturally grown inside us.”

BTS appeared at the Grammys last year — joining Lil Nas X for “Old Town Road” alongside Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Mason Ramsey — but this is their first time performing their own music. Last month, they performed “Dynamite” on MTV Unplugged, as well as the Be tracks “Telepathy,” “Blue & Grey,” “Life Goes On,” and a cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You.” “This song gave us comfort,” Jimin said, “so we wanted to prepare this cover to comfort you as well.”