BTS Plot 2020 ‘Map of the Soul’ World Tour

K-pop group’s 37-date trek hits North America this spring

BTS have unveiled 2020 dates for their 'Map of the Soul' world tour.

BTS are hitting the road in support of their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, which arrives on February 21st via Big Hit Entertainment. The K-pop sensations will kick-off their world tour with four dates in their native Seoul, South Korea at Olympic Stadium in April before heading to North America for a 15-date run that will see the seven-member group perform in nine cities. Following the North American leg, the trek also makes several stops in Japan and Europe. Additional dates will be announced later.

Tickets go on sale on February 7th via Live Nation, with pre-sale offerings available beginning February 5th through 6th for official fanclub ARMY members. Registration for the fan pre-sale is open now through February 2nd.

Earlier this month, the band unveiled their dance-inspired visual for Map of the Soul: 7‘s single “Black Swan.” BTS also announced they will be funding 22 art installations in five cities around the world. Conceived and curated by Daehyung Lee, the Connect, BTS project will oversee sculpture and experimental art installations in London, Seoul, New York, Berlin and Buenos Aires.

BTS 2020 North American Tour Dates

April 25 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
April 26 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
May 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
May 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
May 9 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
May 10 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
May 14 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
May 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium
May 23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
May 24 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
May 27 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
May 30 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Centre
May 31 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Centre
June 5 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 6 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

