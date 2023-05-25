Rally the Army: BTS Announce 10th Anniversary Festival for Seoul on June 17

BTS will commemorate their 10th anniversary as a group on June 17 with a festival in Seoul. The K-Pop band holds an annual festival, Festa, in their hometown each year, but this one will be especially big.

The band revealed the news with a short video announcing, “BTS Presents Everywhere.” According to a press release, the slogan holds dual meaning: “BTS’ presents are everywhere” and “BTS are present everywhere.”

The event will take place in Yeouido, Seoul, and will be open to the public as well as the band’s fan Army. More information will be announced at a later date.

The members of BTS have been pursuing their solo careers while the band is on a hiatus. Earlier this month, Halsey joined Suga onstage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to perform their collaborative track “Suga’s Interlude.” The show marked the third Suga performed at the Kia Forum on his current tour in support of his solo album D-Day. He also recently debuted his Disney+ documentary tour film, Suga: Road to D-Day.

Meanwhile, J-Hope released his own documentary film, J-Hope in the Box, which chronicles the creation of his debut solo album, Jack in the Box. Jimin dropped his six-track solo album, Face, in March. Trending Tina Turner, Queen of Rock & Roll, Dead at 83 Georgia GOP Chair Goes Full Flat-Earth, Says Globes Are Part of a Conspiracy Democrats Burst Out in Laughter as Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for ‘Decorum’ ‘The Idol’ Is More Toxic and Way Worse Than You’ve Heard

More recently, BTS released a new song, “The Planet,” which acts as the theme song for South Korean animated series Bastions. “The Planet” features all seven BTS members, a first for them since they released “Yet to Come” in June last year as part of Proof.

In July, the group will release Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, an oral history of BTS written by journalist Myeongseok Kang. The memoir is set to arrive July 9, a nod to a big day in the BTS history: The Army, their dedicated fan base, was founded on that date, which will be the fan group’s 10th anniversary.