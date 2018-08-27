Bryson Tiller Details a Failed Relationship on New Song ‘Canceled’

Bryson Tiller documents a relationship’s downfall on his gritty new song “Canceled.” The vocalist alternates between smooth rapping and auto-tuned crooning on the track, which he posted on Soundcloud.

Tiller moves from paranoia to breakup to obsessive aftermath. “I been checkin’ for you/ Know you been checkin’ for me too,” he sings over producer Hunga’s rough kick drum and warbled samples. “Why they like to meddle up in what we do/ Like they know the best for me and you/ I just turned into your driveway/ You were lookin’ at me sideways/ You were throwin’ dirt on my name/ Since I’m the one the blame.”

The emcee, who performed at the 2018 Grammys alongside DJ Khaled and Rhianna, is currently finishing up his third album, Serenity. He recently issued an acoustic cover of SZA’s “Normal Girl” and collaborated with Tory Lanez on “Leaning.”