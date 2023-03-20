fbpixel
On the Road Again

Bryson Tiller Is Back and Better Than Ever for First Tour in Six Years

The R&B star will hit the road in May
bryson tiller 2023 tour dates
Bryson Tiller performing 2021. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Bryson Tiller will hit the road this spring for his first U.S. tour in six years. 

The 25-city “Back and I’m Better” tour will kick off May 4 at the House of Blues in San Diego, California. Tiller will criss-cross the country over the next month-and-a-half, the tour wraps June 12 at the Showbox at the Market in Seattle. Special guest DJ Nitrane joins Tiller throughout the trek. 

Tickets for the tour will go on sale March 24 at 10 a.m. local time. A Live Nation presale will take place on March 22. Full info is available on Tiller’s website.

Tiller’s last full-fledged tour was in 2017, when he was on the road in support of his second full-length album, True to Self. He was unable to properly tour behind his 2020 effort, Anniversary because of the pandemic, though he has played various festivals and one-off concerts over the past few years.

Tiller appears to be gearing up for the release of new music soon, too. He released a handful of tracks last year, including “What Would You Do?” with Joel Corry and David Guetta, “Gotta Move On” with Diddy, and his solo offering “Outside.” 

In an interview with Rolling Stone around the release of “Outside,” Tiller spoke about his next album and his new musical direction: ““People have been asking me what to expect with this new album, and I just can say, ‘Expect the unexpected.’ I think the song that came out today is a great example of that.”

Bryson Tiller 2023 Tour Dates
May 4 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego
May 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Lovers & Friends Festival
May 8 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
May 10 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
May 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave*
May 13 – Chicago, IL @ Radius Chicago
May 15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
May 17 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
May 18 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
May 20 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
May 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadephia
May 23 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
May 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
May 28 – Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood
May 29 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
May 31 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
June 1 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
June 2 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
June 4 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
June 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
June 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
June 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
June 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
June 12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at The Market

Read more

