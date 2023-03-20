Bryson Tiller Is Back and Better Than Ever for First Tour in Six Years

Bryson Tiller will hit the road this spring for his first U.S. tour in six years.

The 25-city “Back and I’m Better” tour will kick off May 4 at the House of Blues in San Diego, California. Tiller will criss-cross the country over the next month-and-a-half, the tour wraps June 12 at the Showbox at the Market in Seattle. Special guest DJ Nitrane joins Tiller throughout the trek.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale March 24 at 10 a.m. local time. A Live Nation presale will take place on March 22. Full info is available on Tiller’s website.

Tiller’s last full-fledged tour was in 2017, when he was on the road in support of his second full-length album, True to Self. He was unable to properly tour behind his 2020 effort, Anniversary because of the pandemic, though he has played various festivals and one-off concerts over the past few years.

Tiller appears to be gearing up for the release of new music soon, too. He released a handful of tracks last year, including “What Would You Do?” with Joel Corry and David Guetta, “Gotta Move On” with Diddy, and his solo offering “Outside.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone around the release of “Outside,” Tiller spoke about his next album and his new musical direction: ““People have been asking me what to expect with this new album, and I just can say, ‘Expect the unexpected.’ I think the song that came out today is a great example of that.”

Bryson Tiller 2023 Tour Dates

May 4 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

May 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Lovers & Friends Festival

May 8 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

May 10 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave*

May 13 – Chicago, IL @ Radius Chicago

May 15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

May 17 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

May 18 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

May 20 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

May 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadephia

May 23 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

May 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

May 28 – Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood

May 29 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

May 31 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

June 1 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

June 2 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

June 4 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

June 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

June 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

June 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

June 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

June 12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at The Market