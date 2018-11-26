Hear Bryce Vine’s Alluring New Song With Feder, Dan Caplen

Rising pop star/rapper Bryce Vine and British singer Dan Caplen have joined French DJ/producer Feder for the upbeat new song, “Control.”

The cut finds Vine and Caplen spitting and singing over a snappy groove laced with synths that grow from a mellow throb to a striking pulse. In an enticing drawl, Vine spits, “Baby don’t talk the way you’re not supposed to/ Your body can do the rest/ And if you need a little mind vacation/ Press your cheek against my chest.”

“Control” follows Vine’s breakout track, “Drew Barrymore,” which arrived last year but became a hit this fall. Over the past few years, Vine has released steady stream of loose singles, plus two EPs, Lazy Fair and Night Circus. His debut full-length album, Carnival, is expected to arrive in early 2019.

As for Vine’s “Control” collaborators, Feder has notched handful of European club hits over the years, including tracks like “Breathe” and “Goodbye.” Caplen, meanwhile, released his latest album, Flat Champagne, last year, while he’s shared a handful of singles this year, most recently, “Closer to You,” featuring Sinéad Harnett.