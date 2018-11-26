Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
Read Next On the Charts: Mumford & Sons Capture Third Straight Number One With 'Delta' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Bryce Vine’s Alluring New Song With Feder, Dan Caplen

“Control” follows rising rapper’s breakout single, “Drew Barrymore”

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bryce VineMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018

'Drew Barrymore' singer Bryce Vine teamed with Feder and Dan Caplen for a new song, 'Control.'

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Rising pop star/rapper Bryce Vine and British singer Dan Caplen have joined French DJ/producer Feder for the upbeat new song, “Control.”

The cut finds Vine and Caplen spitting and singing over a snappy groove laced with synths that grow from a mellow throb to a striking pulse. In an enticing drawl, Vine spits, “Baby don’t talk the way you’re not supposed to/ Your body can do the rest/ And if you need a little mind vacation/ Press your cheek against my chest.”

“Control” follows Vine’s breakout track, “Drew Barrymore,” which arrived last year but became a hit this fall. Over the past few years, Vine has released steady stream of loose singles, plus two EPs, Lazy Fair and Night Circus. His debut full-length album, Carnival, is expected to arrive in early 2019.

As for Vine’s “Control” collaborators, Feder has notched handful of European club hits over the years, including tracks like “Breathe” and “Goodbye.” Caplen, meanwhile, released his latest album, Flat Champagne, last year, while he’s shared a handful of singles this year, most recently, “Closer to You,” featuring Sinéad Harnett.

In This Article: Hip Hop

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad