Bryan Ferry, Roxy Music Members to Stage Reunion Performance at Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

Bryan Ferry will reunite with Roxy Music members Andy Mackay and Phil Manzanera for a performance at the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Ferry, Mackay and Manzanera will perform alongside a group of musicians that have played with either Ferry or Roxy Music throughout the years, including Chris Spedding, Neil Jason and Fonzi Thornton. However, drummer Paul Thompson and synth master Brian Eno will not attend the ceremony due to prior commitments.

Roxy Music hasn’t performed together since 2011 and in a January interview with Rolling Stone, Mackay said he and his old bandmates were regularly in touch and were “optimistic” about pulling off a reunion. He also offered a possible three-song setlist, saying, “‘Avalon’ is a track that people like,” he said. “‘Love Is the Drug’ is one of our defining tracks and I think, probably, we’d like to do something from our early period like ‘Virginia Plain’ or ‘Re-Make/Re-Model.’ That would be my choice, but we haven’t actually discussed this in detail.”

The Roxy Music lineup was regularly in flux during the band’s existence, and only a select group will be inducted into the Hall of Fame: Ferry, Eno, Mackay, Manzanera, Thompson, late bassist Graham Simpson and keyboardist Eddie Jobson. Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor will induct the group.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place March 29th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It will air on HBO April 27th.