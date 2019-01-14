Bryan Ferry to Spotlight Roxy Music’s ‘Avalon’ on Summer Solo Tour

Following Roxy Music‘s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, Bryan Ferry will embark on a North American solo trek focusing on the band’s 1982 album Avalon as well the singer’s own solo work and Roxy Music hits.

Ferry’s 18-date North American leg begins July 30th at Toronto’s Sony Centre and runs through September 5th in Vancouver. Along the way, the singer will perform at Austin’s Moody Theater, home of Austin City Limits, on August 23rd. Tickets for the tour go on sale beginning January 14th at Ferry’s website.

Ferry – along with Brian Eno, John Gustafson, Eddie Jobson, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, Graham Simpson and Paul Thompson – will be inducted into the Rock Hall as part of the 2019 class at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on March 29th.

“We are delighted to accept this prestigious award on behalf of everyone who has been involved in the world of Roxy Music,” Ferry said of the honor, “musicians, engineers, producers, designers and numerous people behind the scenes… and of course our loyal fans.”

Bryan Ferry Tour Dates

July 30 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

August 1 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

August 3 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

August 5 – Boston, MA @ Boston Opera House

August 7 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

August 9 – New York, NY @ United Palace Theater

August 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

August 13 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

August 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

August 17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

August 21 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

August 23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

August 25 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

August 27 – San Diego, CA @ Copley Symphony Hall

August 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

August 31 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

September 3 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

September 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre