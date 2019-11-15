 Bryan Adams Shares New Holiday Song on Surprise ‘Christmas’ EP – Rolling Stone
Bryan Adams Unveils New Holiday Rocker ‘Joe and Mary’ on Surprise ‘Christmas’ EP

Five-track project also boasts new version of “Must Be Santa,” made famous by Bob Dylan

Bryan Adams unveiled his surprise new Christmas EP Friday, featuring one new original song, “Joe and Mary.”

The new cut reimagines the story of Mary and Joseph as a classic rock and roll love story, with Jesus’ parents fleeing their small town and finding a safe haven for themselves and their unborn child: “Joe and Mary, Mary and Joe in a beat-up Buick on the open road,” Adams sings, “Chuck Berry playing on the radio, Joe and Marry, Marry and Joe.” Adams also announced that he’ll be releasing a video for “Joe and Mary” soon.

The five-track Christmas EP also boasts three previously-released Adams holiday tracks — “Christmas Time,” “Reggae Christmas” and “Merry Christmas” — and a new rendition of “Must Be Santa,” an old Christmas song made famous by Bob Dylan.

“I’m excited to be releasing this Christmas EP,” Adams said in a statement. “It was fun to record some new tracks and make a video for ‘Joe and Mary.’ I can’t wait for everyone to hear them, alongside some of my classic Christmas songs.”

Earlier this year, Adams teamed up with Billy Idol for a North American summer tour. He’s set to play a string of European shows in December. Last year, he performed his hit song “Summer of ’69” with Taylor Swift in Toronto on her Reputation Tour.

