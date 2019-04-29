×
Rolling Stone
Billy Idol, Bryan Adams Team for U.S. Summer Tour

Rock artists announce eight co-headlining August dates

Billy IdolBilly Idol and Steve Stevens in concert at Town Hall, New York, USA - 29 Mar 2019

Billy Idol and Bryan Adams will unite for a co-headlining summer tour.

Adela Loconte/REX/Shutterstock

Billy Idol and Bryan Adams will unite for a co-headlining summer tour. The eight-date U.S. trek, the first joint run between the two veteran rockers, launches August 1st in Gilford, New Hampshire and wraps August 12th in Bristow, Virginia.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 3rd at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Citi card members can access a a pre-sale that runs from Wednesday, May 1st at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday May 2nd at 10 p.m. local time.

Adams is set to launch a solo jaunt on May 4th in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tour will head to Europe in June, head to Canada in July, pause for the Idol dates, travel back to the U.S. in September and wrap with another batch of European shows in December.

Idol’s solo itinerary also includes a summer North American run launching July 3rd at Ribfest in Naperville, Illinois; after the Adams dates, it resumes August 30th in Puyallup, Washington and includes the second of his live residencies in Las Vegas.

Billy Idol/Bryan Adams Tour Dates

August 1 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 4 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 6 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 7 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 9 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 12 – Bristow, VCA @ Jiffy Lube Live

