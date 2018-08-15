Bruno Mars Taps Ciara, Boyz II Men, Ella Mai, Charlie Wilson for ’24K Magic’ Tour

Bruno Mars announced that Ciara, Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson and Ella Mai will serve as openers during the final leg of his 24K Magic tour. Cardi B was originally scheduled to support Mars throughout the trek, but she pulled out to spend more time with her new daughter, Kulture.

Mars announced the new openers in a cheeky Instagram video where he showed off his amateur Photoshop skills. The pop star provided exuberant narration as he dragged photos of each artist onto his computer screen, belting a few lines from their songs as well.

Hath the game changeth??? 🤔 A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Aug 14, 2018 at 3:00pm PDT

Ciara, Boyz II Men, Wilson and Mai will join Mars at various points throughout the 24K Magic trek. The tour launches September 7th and 8th in Denver, Colorado and wraps with a three night stand in Honolulu, Hawaii, November 8th, 10th and 11th (those last shows will feature the Green and Common Kings).

Cardi B announced her decision to drop off Mars’ 24K Magic tour at the end of July. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” the rapper said. “I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think that I underestimated this whole mommy thing.”

Mars voiced his support for the rapper – who anchored the remix of his track “Finesse” – writing, “You are absolutely doing the right thing. I also know we’ll share the stage when the time is right.”

Bruno Mars 24K Magic Tour Dates

September 7 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (with Boyz II Men)

September 8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (with Boyz II Men)

September 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (with Charlie Wilson)

September 12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (with Charlie Wilson)

September 15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (with Charlie Wilson)

September 16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (with Charlie Wilson)

September 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (with Boyz II Men)

September 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (with Boyz II Men)

September 22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre (with Ciara)

September 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre (with Ciara)

September 27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (with Ciara)

September 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (with Ciara)

October 1 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Ciara)

October 2 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Ciara)

October 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (with Ella Mai)

October 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (with Ella Mai)

October 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (with Ella Mai)

October 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (with Ella Mai)

October 11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center (with Ella Mai)

October 12 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center (with Ella Mai)

October 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (with Charlie Wilson)

October 15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (with Charlie Wilson)

October 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center (with Boyz II Men)

October 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center (with Ciara)

October 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center (with Ella Mai)

October 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center (with Charlie Wilson)

November 8 – Honolulu, HI @ Aloha Stadium

November 10 – Honolulu, HI @ Aloha Stadium (with the Green, Common Kings)

November 11 – Honolulu, HI @ Aloha Stadium (with the Green, Common Kings)