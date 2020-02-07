Bruno Mars Teams with Disney for Upcoming Music Film

Bruno Mars and Disney have inked a deal to develop an upcoming music film. The singer will co-produce and star in the not-yet-named upcoming project, which was announced on Thursday.

While the movie’s plot and other details have not yet been revealed, Mars took to social media to unveil the news of the joint effort. “If your heart is in your dream/No request is too extreme/When you wish upon a star,” he captioned the video post, which featured him playing the Disney classic from Pinocchio, “When You Wish Upon a Star,” on the piano.

“If your heart is in your dream

No request is too extreme

When you wish upon a Star”🎶 #MarsMeetsTheMouse #ImGoingToDisneyland #YESSS!!😜 pic.twitter.com/L4nLzinmKa — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 6, 2020

According to a statement, the project will be a “music-themed theatrical narrative feature.” This will be Mars’ first major film role; he previously voiced a character in the animated Rio 2 from 2014 and portrayed an Elvis impersonator in 1992’s Honeymoon in Vegas.

In January, Mars teamed up with Charlie Wilson to release “Forever Valentine,” a track Mars sang backup vocals on as well as co-wrote with Wilson, Micah Powell and Seth Reger, and co-produced with his production team the Stereotypes and D’Mile.