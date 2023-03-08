Bruno Mars, Brandi Carlile, the Killers Lead 2023 Bourbon & Beyond Fest

Bruno Mars, Brandi Carlile, the Killers, and the Black Keys are among the 2023 Bourbon & Beyond festival headliners, hitting Louisville, Kentucky this September.

Duran Duran, Billy Strings, the Black Crowes, Blondie, Jon Baptiste and the Avett Brothers are also among the top-billed acts at the four-day fest, taking place at Louisville’s Highland Festival Grounds from Sept. 14 to 17.

The lineup also features Brittany Howard, Mavis Staples, Buddy Guy, the Gaslight Anthem, Wayne Newton, Spoon, Babyface, Old Crow Medicine Show, Train, Bastille, Inhaler, Midland, and many more.

Dubbed the world's largest bourbon festival, the event is "an annual celebration of the craftsmanship behind award-winning bourbons, master distillers, legendary musicians, world-class chefs, and an unforgettable showcase of the soul and spirit of Louisville, held during Bourbon Heritage Month."

“Bourbon & Beyond is our love letter to the city of Louisville and the great state of Kentucky,” founder Danny Wimmer said in a statement. “We can’t wait to showcase why Louisville has become our home away from home, so having the opportunity to curate an unbelievable festival experience rooted in amazing musical performances combined with our passion for bourbon and culinary arts is our dream come true.”

Passes for the 2023 Bourbon & Beyond are available now at the festival’s website.